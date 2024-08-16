Barcelona whiz Yamal headlines France Football's Ballon d'Or edition

Barcelona super kid Lamine Yamal will be France Football's front cover for this week's Ballon d'Or edition.

The teen has made the nominees list, though isn't expected to make the final dais. However, Yamal is also nominated for the Kopa Trophy, which marks the U21 Player of the Year.

And he is the headliner for France Football, who are behind the Ballon d'Or.

"I want to leave my mark on football," is the quote the magazine use from Yamal for it's front cover.

The latest edition is released on September 7.