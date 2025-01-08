Barcelona vice-president Fort hits back at registration critics

Barcelona's institutional vice-president Elena Fort has defended the club over their registration cock-up.

Pau Victor and Dani Olmo remain unregistered for the second-half of the season, despite multiple attempts by Barca. However, there's now claims they could secure a bridging measure to clear the pair for the Spanish Super Cup tournament.

In defence, Fort argued: "We have not received any notification, we have no information at this time. We are convinced that we are right, the news is going around here and we hope that it comes true.

"It has not been easy for us.

"It is not true that we have gone to the limit, a very quick trial has been made without knowing what has happened and we have complied with all the requests of the economic bodies. There is no improvisation, it is a great contract that has been in the works for months although it is not said every day what is being done.

"Barça is a very strong club that has done a magnificent job and when we talk about the lack of professionalism it is a lack of respect for its professionals."