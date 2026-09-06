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Barcelona update Frenkie de Jong's return plan

Barcelona ad Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong.
Barcelona ad Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong.Profimedia

Barcelona are confident Frenkie ⁠de Jong will be back in match action after the incoming FIFA international break.

The Dutch international is absent for the opening month of the 2026/27 campaign after sustaining a knee ligament injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup last month.

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Barca requested De Jong return early from his summer break to check the extent of the injury and tests confirmed a tear - with sources close to the club indicating Hansi Flick is furious at how De Jong was handled in the La Oranje camp.

The defending LaLiga champions have since claimed compensation as part of the FIFA's Club Protection Scheme.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the club are happy with how his rehabilitation is progressing, but they will not rush him back into the squad.

His full recovery is not expected until mid-October, provided there are no setbacks due to a relapse, and he will be evaluated by the club medics during the break which begins on September 21st and concludes on October 10/11th. 

The former Ajax playmaker hopes to be fully integrated into squad sessions by October 8th, as his international teammates return to training, ahead of a home tie against Getafe.

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