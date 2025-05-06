Barcelona star Raphinha: Xavi and his staff NEVER trusted me

Barcelona star Raphinha has taken aim at former coach Xavi.

The Brazil attacker insists he never felt fully supported by Xavi over their two seasons together.

"I felt that neither he (Xavi) nor the coaching staff trusted me. When there was no one else, I was there and played 90 minutes. I gave everything I needed and won games, but when there was someone else who could play in my place, I did it without thinking.

"Sometimes I did everything in 60 minutes and they took me out," Raphinha recalled in an interview with Isabela Pagliari on YouTube.

"There's an iconic video of me exploding when I come to the bench and score. I think it was the game against Manchester United, where I had done really well, scored a goal and provided an assist. I think we were 2-2 and he took me off.

"I had just created a really clear chance. I felt comfortable and played really well. And I was the first substitution.

"When I saw it, I couldn't believe it."

This season under coach Hansi Flick, Raphinha has 31 goals and 25 assists in a total of 52 matches so far.