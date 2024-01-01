Barcelona release statement over 'Deco resignation' reports

Barcelona have denied reports of sporting director Deco being ready to quit the club.

Sport reported Deco was disappointed with the club's financial situation and is considering resigning.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Barcelona have today rejected the claims.

"FC Barcelona categorically denies the news that appeared on September 1st in the digital version of 'Diario Sport', which calls into question the retention of our sporting director," the club announced.

"In response to the news titled 'Deco, disappointed, considers his future', FC Barcelona says it could not be more satisfied with the job done by Deco and dismisses this attack by 'Diario Sport' on the sporting director just after the transfer window closed."