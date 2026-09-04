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Barcelona readying new contract offers for young trio

Barcelona readying new contract offers for young trio
Barcelona readying new contract offers for young trioREUTERS

Barcelona are reportedly looking to offer young trio Hamza Abdelkarim, Xavi Espart, and Brian Farinas new contracts after their impressive starts to the season.

According to SPORT, the powers that be at Barcelona are determined to avoid any possibility of losing their brightest talents due to manageable release clauses.

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Negotiations with the representatives of Abdelkarim, 18, Espart, 19, and Farinas, 20, began approximately two weeks ago.

Hurt by the departure of Dro to PSG last season, there is now a growing sense of optimism that the club will avoid such a fate with these three players.

Espart has seemingly nailed down the left-back spot for Barcelona, playing every minute of their three LaLiga games so far, providing two assists, but currently has a release clause of just €20 million.

As for Abdelkarim, he only joined from Egyptian side Al Ahly this summer, but having starred for Barcelona during pre-season, the club are already looking to offer him new terms and increase his €15 million release clause.

Finally, Farinas came close to joining Girona during the transfer window, but Hansi Flick intervened and he ultimately stayed. The midfielder hasn’t yet featured this season, but Barcelona again want to increase his release clause, also set at €15 million.

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LaLigaHamza AbdelkarimXavi EspartBrian FarinasBarcelona

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