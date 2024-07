Barcelona plan bid for Bayer Leverkusen fullback Frimpong

Barcelona are interested in Bayer Leverkusen fullback Jeremie Frimpong.

The Holland international is unsettled at the German champions and considering his future this summer.

Sport says Barcelona are stepping up their pursuit of Frimpong, 23.

The Dutch right-back/winger is expected to leave Bayer and has a buyout clause of €40m.

On their part, Barcelona is preparing a bid of €30m plus €5m in bonuses.