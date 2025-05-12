Barcelona pair Eric and Torres: Real Madrid's start wasn't in our script!

Barcelona pair Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres hailed the character they showed for victory over Real Madrid on Sunday at Montjuic.

Barca won 4-3 after being 0-2 down at the start of the game. It was Garcia who sparked the hosts' fight-back.

He said afterwards: "It's clear that wasn't the starting script. It's been several games now. It was tough because if we went ahead at 0-2... They were going to keep coming. But we knew how to recover. There was a lot of space for my goal, because they were marking man-to-man, and we knew it had to come in at the near post.

"This play, the one for the 1-2, was what we'd practiced. What can I say about Lamine (Yamal)... He could give me some more when I double him, but the b*****d does it like that...!

"Let's hope (Hansi) Flick doesn't move me around more (laughs). In the end, (Girona coach) Míchel was very important last year, I send him a hug, because he showed me my versatility. I ended up playing, although it was difficult for me to cope with it, as a full-back in a Clásico... Throughout the season we've shown that pressing pays off, and up front we're very, very unbalanced. Up front they're extremely fast, and we've taken advantage of that a lot."

We suffered in the end

Meanwhile, Torres focused on the fight-back: "One more, one more comeback. I don't know what it is here that we're managing to turn around, but when you're in, it's not a pleasant experience. We've already been working on corners.

"Our psychologist had been telling us that we had to create a goal between the two of us. We're very happy, yes. In the end, going 0-2 against Madrid... You can't give Madrid anything, we know that, we suffered in the end, but the result is what it is.

"All the assists are worth the same, in two or three years no one will remember (laughs). We're going to close out LaLiga on Thursday and that's it, nothing's decided yet."