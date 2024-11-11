Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Arsenal boss Arteta reveals crunch squad meeting ahead of Chelsea clash
Mbappe fed-up with Ancelotti's Real Madrid system
Liverpool boss Slot has bad news for Kelleher

Barcelona midfielder Pedri: We must learn from Real Sociedad defeat

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona midfielder Pedri: We must learn from Real Sociedad defeat
Barcelona midfielder Pedri: We must learn from Real Sociedad defeatLaLiga
Barcelona midfielder Pedri says they must learn from defeat to Real Sociedad.

Barca lost 1-0 in San Sebastian on Sunday, with Pedri admitting they failed to take their chances on the night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later said: "We've had them. I've had one, Raphinha has had another and they're worth scoring. We have to learn from our mistakes and move on.

"They are a team that presses very well and man to man. We had a hard time starting plays and coming out from behind in the second half."

Pedri added, "Normally we score goals. Today we weren't as accurate as we could be, but I think the team is working well. It's nothing to worry about."

Mentions
LaLigaPedriBarcelonaReal Sociedad
Related Articles
Real Sociedad stun Barcelona to claim LaLiga victory
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Barcelona midfielder Pedri: Flick has zero tolerance for poor timekeeping