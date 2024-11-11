Barcelona midfielder Pedri: We must learn from Real Sociedad defeat

Barcelona midfielder Pedri says they must learn from defeat to Real Sociedad.

Barca lost 1-0 in San Sebastian on Sunday, with Pedri admitting they failed to take their chances on the night.

He later said: "We've had them. I've had one, Raphinha has had another and they're worth scoring. We have to learn from our mistakes and move on.

"They are a team that presses very well and man to man. We had a hard time starting plays and coming out from behind in the second half."

Pedri added, "Normally we score goals. Today we weren't as accurate as we could be, but I think the team is working well. It's nothing to worry about."