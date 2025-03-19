Barcelona midfielder Pedri rejects nightclubbing claims

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona midfielder Pedri has rejected reports of him spending too much time nightclubbing this season.

Now with the Spain squad, Pedri moved to address the claims, categorically rejecting the reports.

He told RAC-1: "If someone thinks that I go out a lot in the evening, they can come to my house and they will be bored watching me." 

After victory at Atletico Madrid on the weekend, Barca coach Hansi Flick hailed the form and performance of Pedri.

Indeed, Flick has stated it's "a pleasure" to be coaching the 22 year-old.

