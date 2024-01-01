Barcelona midfielder Pedri grateful knee injury wasn't long-term

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is delighted to be fully fit.

Back with the Spain squad this week, Pedri suffered a knee strain during the Euros this summer.

He recalled: "When I felt the pain in my knee I was scared because I had also seen what happened to Gavi. I have had several injuries, they are very hard times and thank God I have been lucky. It was a small thing compared to what could have been and now we are perfect.

"Did it cost me my vacation? Yes, especially during the vacation I had to work hard, I had to recover well to try to get to that first game and finally I did it. A lot of work with physiotherapy, physical preparation... But hey, that's what I did. During the vacation I worked hard and I had to recover well to be able to play the first championship game."

On Spain winning the Euros, Pedri added: "In addition to being a dream for every Spaniard, for me, who is still at the beginning of my career, it means a lot of motivation for what is to come, a lot of confidence and above all a dream come true. You are always the same person, but it is true that it gives you a lot of confidence.

"There are many players who retire and fail to win and I think that is a source of pride. We are also the team that has the most and this is felt in Spain."