Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
AWESOME! Lukaku scores on Napoli debut - then trains to midnight
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool
Fenerbahce turn to Man Utd winger Antony

Barcelona midfielder Pedri grateful knee injury wasn't long-term

Barcelona midfielder Pedri grateful knee injury wasn't long-term
Barcelona midfielder Pedri grateful knee injury wasn't long-term
Barcelona midfielder Pedri grateful knee injury wasn't long-termLaLiga
Barcelona midfielder Pedri is delighted to be fully fit.

Back with the Spain squad this week, Pedri suffered a knee strain during the Euros this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He recalled: "When I felt the pain in my knee I was scared  because I had also seen what happened to Gavi. I have had several injuries, they are very hard times and thank God I have been lucky. It was a small thing compared to what could have been and now we are perfect.

"Did it cost me my vacation? Yes, especially during the vacation I had to work hard, I had to recover well to try to get to that first game and finally I did it. A lot of work with physiotherapy, physical preparation... But hey, that's what I did. During the vacation I worked hard and I had to recover well to be able to play the first championship game."

On Spain winning the Euros, Pedri added: "In addition to being a dream for every Spaniard, for me, who is still at the beginning of my career, it means a lot of motivation for what is to come, a lot of confidence and above all a dream come true. You are always the same person, but it is true that it gives you a lot of confidence.

"There are many players who retire and fail to win and I think that is a source of pride. We are also the team that has the most and this is felt in Spain."

Mentions
LaLigaPedriBarcelona
Related Articles
Barcelona midfielder Pedri responds to Kroos apology
Kroos posts apology to Barcelona midfielder Pedri
Ballon d'Or nominees named: Messi, Ronaldo off list for first time since 2003