Barcelona make new contract offer to Raphinha

Barcelona are making a new contract offer to Raphinha.

Mundo Deportivo says the Brazil winger has received an offer to extend his contract, which runs until 2027, by another three years.

Negotiations are said to be at an early stage, but there is already confidence that an agreement will be reached.

Raphinha also continues to attract interest in Saudi Arabia.

He is having an outstanding season with Barca, with 24 goals and 18 assists in 38 competitive matches.