Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Worried Al-Nassr star Ronaldo request denied by Iran FA and Esteghlal
Man Utd boss Amorim willing to oversee sale of FIVE senior players
Arsenal settle on two big-name strikers for summer market as Arteta's Watkins attitude revealed

Barcelona make new contract offer to Raphinha

Paul Vegas
Barcelona make new contract offer to Raphinha
Barcelona make new contract offer to RaphinhaLaLiga
Barcelona are making a new contract offer to Raphinha.

Mundo Deportivo says the Brazil winger has received an offer to extend his contract, which runs until 2027, by another three years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Negotiations are said to be at an early stage, but there is already confidence that an agreement will be reached.

Raphinha also continues to attract interest in Saudi Arabia.

He is having an outstanding season with Barca, with 24 goals and 18 assists in 38 competitive matches.

Mentions
LaLigaRaphinhaBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona coach Flick ponders Szczesny contract; De Jong and Casado form
Newcastle ahead of Real Madrid, Barcelona in Antonito battle
Barcelona plan bid for Rayo Vallecano wing-back Ratiu