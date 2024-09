Barcelona maintain contact with Athletic Bilbao attacker Williams

Barcelona will not drop their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

It has previously been reported that Barcelona told the player "it's now or never" regarding a transfer over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Sport says this is untrue. Barcelona's relationship with Williams remains positive.

Barcelona will make another attempt to sign Williams next summer.

The player's buyout clause is set at €58m.