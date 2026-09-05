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Barcelona lineup v Valencia: Confirmed team news as Flick admits Lamine Yamal burnout concern

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.Profimedia

Barcelona head to Valencia tomorrow as Hansi Flick looks to make it four wins from four games played at the start of the 2026/27 LaLiga season.

The defending champions have breezed past Elche, Athletic Club and Rayo Vallecano so far in August, and Real Madrid's 1-0 loss at Real Betis on Friday night gives Flick a chance to go three points clear at the top of the LaLiga rankings.

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With so many of his key names still working their way back to full fitness after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Spain, Flick has been forced to rotate so far, with several changes made to manage game load.

Midfield duo Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are still a few weeks away from returning from injury and Rooney Bardghji is out for the season after tearing his ACL.

Barcelona team news v Valencia

Flick admitted concern over Lamine Yamal, with the 19-year-old starting all three games last month, and scoring twice against Rayo last time out.

However, he's trained alone this week due to a minor knock, and it's unclear if he can do 90 minutes at the Estado Mestalla. Rodri is expected start on the bench once more as he builds up match sharpness after a back operation.

Barcelona predicted XI vs. Valencia

J. Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Pedri, Olmo, Bernal; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

Barcelona vs. Valencia kickoff time

This clash is a 16:15pm kickoff local time in Spain and 15:15 in the UK.

Key stat

Barcelona lost 3-1 away Valencia - in their first LaLiga loss to Los Che since 2020 - but they have scored 19 goals against them in their last four meetings across competitions.

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