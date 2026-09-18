Barcelona lineup v Sevilla: Confirmed team news as Flick confirms Joan Garcia injury

Barcelona head off to Sevilla in LaLiga action on Saturday night as Hansi Flick looks extend his 100% start to the season across all competitions.

The defending Spanish champions have won all six league games played so far in the new campaign plus an opening victory in the UEFA Champions League against Feyenoord.

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Flick wants to go into international break with an unbroken record and his side hammered Racing Santander 7-2 in midweek.

Barcelona v Sevilla team news

Joan Garcia was forced off at half-time in the win over Racing Santander and Flick confirmed he will miss this game and Spain's incoming Nations League matches.

Wojciech Szczesny replaced him at the break, and despite a nervy showing, Flick will keep faith with the veteran Polish stopper as a stand-in.

Frenkie de Jong won't be back until after the international break and Roony Bardghji is out for the season after suffering an AC tear.

Barcelona predicted line up v Sevilla

Barcelona XI: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri, Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon.

Barcelona v Sevilla kick off time

Kick off at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán is set for 9pm local time and 8pm in the UK.

Key stat

Barcelona simply can't stop scoring goals this season and Flick's team have bagged five or more in their seven domestic and European outings.