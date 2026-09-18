Barcelona captain Raphinha is ready to commit his long-term future to the club as he powers on at the start of his fifth season in Catalonia.

It took the former Leeds United star time to settle in Spain, after scoring just 10 goals in both of his first two campaigns with La Blaugrana, but the arrival of Hansi Flick in 2024 has transformed his career.

Advertisement Advertisement

He bagged a sensational 34 goals in 2024/25, as Barcelona won a domestic treble under the former Bayern Munich boss, in lethal attacking partnership alongside Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

21 goals last season continued that pattern of pushing Barcelona forward, and despite previously admitting he considered a move to Saudi Arabia before and after Flick took charge, he now wants to stay at Barca for life.

"Yes, I plan to renew. When I renewed my contract previously, I did so until 2028 with the idea that I'd be 30 or 31 years old.

"I didn't know how I would manage, but, given how the season has started, it seems I have a few more years ahead of me and I would be very happy to be able to extend my contract.

"Hopefully I can finish my career here, without having to go anywhere else."