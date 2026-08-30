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Barcelona lineup v Rayo Vallecano: Confirmed team news as Hansi Flick aims to go top

Barcelona lineup v Rayo Vallecano: Confirmed team news as Hansi Flick aims to go top
Barcelona lineup v Rayo Vallecano: Confirmed team news as Hansi Flick aims to go topREUTERS

Barcelona welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Camp Nou on Monday night as they hope to go top of the table.

Barcelona hammered Elche 5-0 in their last league outing in what was  a statement from the champions scored 7 and conceded none in their first 2 games. 

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Flick is chasing a 21st consecutive home league win whilst Rayo head to the Camp Nou carrying just one point from their opening two games as they sit 15th in the table. 

The champions are predicted to steam roll Rayo on Monday night and confidence will be high in Flick’s side who have not conceded in four consecutive home meetings against this opponent, winning three of them. 

However, Rayo can make life extremely difficult for Barcelona as their battling style and defensive mentality could help them come away with a result. 

Barcelona team news v Rayo Vallecano

Gavi remains a doubt for Barcelona who are also without Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji who both do not have return dates after being sidelined with injuries.

For Rayo, Augusto Batalla is out with a broken leg whilst Luiz Felipe, Marash Kumbulla and Pathe Ciss remain absent for the side with the latter pushing for a move away from the side.

Barcelona predicted XI v Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona: Garcia; Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Gordon

Rayo Vallecano: Cardenas; Vertrouwd, Fernandez, Lejeune, Ratiu; Lopez, Diaz, Valentin; Perez, Camello, De Frutos

Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano kick off time

Barcelona will host Raya at 20:30pm UK time as the champions seek 3 points on Monday night.

Key Stat

Barcelona are now unbeaten in their last six against Rayo, but their last three victories have all been by just one goal in what is a concerning stat for the champions.

 

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