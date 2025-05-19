Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen: Many doubted Flick in the beginning

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen paid tribute to coach Hansi Flick on Sunday.

Ter Stegen started in the defeat to Villarreal, which was the first game after Barca were confirmed LaLiga champions for the 2024/25 season.

He later told DAZN: "The coach had a very bold approach. At the beginning we struggled, but then we found the balance.

"We did what he asked of us with his staff, even if we pushed him to the limit from time to time. I'm very happy for him, everything went very well.

"I remember that in the summer, when we played the Gamper, there were already doubts. All those doubts were dispelled as the games went by."