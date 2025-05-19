Tribal Football
Most Read
Lazio snatch last-gasp draw to deny Inter first place in Serie A
Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez 'playing with one eye'
Antonio Conte reveals 'little problems' for Scott McTominay in Napoli title push
Chelsea intersted in former Enzo Maresca favourite

Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen: Many doubted Flick in the beginning

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen: Many doubted Flick in the beginning
Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen: Many doubted Flick in the beginningLaLiga
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen paid tribute to coach Hansi Flick on Sunday.

Ter Stegen started in the defeat to Villarreal, which was the first game after Barca were confirmed LaLiga champions for the 2024/25 season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He later told DAZN:  "The coach had a very bold approach. At the beginning we struggled, but then we found the balance.

"We did what he asked of us with his staff, even if we pushed him to the limit from time to time. I'm very happy for him, everything went very well.

"I remember that in the summer, when we played the Gamper, there were already doubts. All those doubts were dispelled as the games went by."

 

Mentions
LaLigater Stegen Marc-AndreBarcelona
Related Articles
Barcelona eager to open Garcia contract talks, but...
Marcelino full of pride as Villarreal clinch UCL qualification with victory at Barcelona
Flick defends Barcelona players after defeat to Villarreal: We've been celebrating!