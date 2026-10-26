Barcelona hit by Espart injury blow after El Clasico loss

Barcelona defender Xavi Espart is set for an extended period on the sidelines after being forced off injured in the 2-1 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe's double ended Barca's 100% start to the 2026/27 league season, and Espart was an early casualty for he hosts, after going down injured on the half hour mark.

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The 18-year-old was caught on the ankle by Aurelien Tchouameni after 10 minutes, but despite his attempts to soldier on, he was eventually taken off by Hansi Flick.

Tests this morning have confirmed a high ankle sprain and he's expected to be out for around seven weeks.

The La Masia graduate has been a bright spark so far this season for Flick, covering in both full-back spots, and there's a possibility he will not play again this year as LaLiga heads into a mid-season break in December.