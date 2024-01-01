Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen: Replace Neuer at Bayern Munich...?

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen admits a return to Germany is unlikely.

Ter Stegen, at today's Germany media conference, was asked if he could see himself replacing Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich.

"Wow. I have a relatively long contract in Barcelona. I am very happy there. My family is happy in Catalonia," he replied.

"I'm just looking forward to the season, that's where my focus lies. You never know what will happen in the future. I don't know if playing in Germany again will be a goal for me in the future. We'll see. But generally speaking, I'm very happy with my situation and with where I am at the moment."

Ter Stegen has made 40 international appearances. He is now Germany's first choice after Neuer retired from the national team.

"My goal has always been to be number one. Unfortunately, I have not been able to achieve that in the last decade. I had a goalkeeper in front of me in Manu who had an incredible career and always stood up to the pressure. Congratulations to him for his career (in the national team)," he added.