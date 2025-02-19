Tribal Football
Barcelona draw up new contract offer for Lewandowski

Barcelona are planning a new contract offer for Robert Lewandowski.

While they can trigger a 12-month option in his existing deal, Barca want to go a further season together and secure the Pole to 2027, says Sport.

Barca management believe Lewandowski, 36, has proven that his age is not a problem and that he can perform at the top level for a good while longer.

Barcelona also hopes to spread the star's salary over the new contract to improve its Fair Play situation.

Lewandowski has scored 32 goals and provided three assists in 34 competitive matches this season.

