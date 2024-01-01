Tribal Football
Barcelona defender Kounde now happier in new position

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde admits he feels more comfortable at right-back.

Kounde is a natural centre-half, but is now regarded as a fullback at Barca.

He said, “I think there was also a misunderstanding on the part of people outside of what the coach could ask of me and also of the player I was.

“I’m not a right-back by training. Sometimes we can put up barriers. It’s no secret, it’s a position that took me a while to get used to, but I was always confident that with work I would do it.

"It was not a natural position for me and, although I worked a lot, it was something that was going to take time.”

