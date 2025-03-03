Barcelona defender Araujo: Important to be top of table

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was happy after their 4-0 win against Real Sociedad.

Araujo scored one and created another for Robert Lewandowski on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Leaders and result:

"I'm very happy with the game we played. It was important to win to take the lead, happy because the team has been doing a great job and because we are in first place."

Assist:

"The truth is that I was going to hit the goal. But the important thing is to help the team."

Goal after his injury:

"I'm happy to help the team. I'm coming off a long injury, I'm calm, step by step, I have a lot of confidence in myself and my abilities. Happy."

Goal celebration:

"I am a Christian and I believe a lot in God and it was a message."

Rotations:

"I said it the other day, it was important to have a team that was this competitive because to win titles you need good players, not just 11 or 12. Everyone who comes in does so with confidence and is happy. The manager manages that very well."