Barcelona chief Deco hints at summer transfer plans

Barcelona sporting director Deco has hinted he doesn't expect to have a particularly busy summer but they may target back-up for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Following their impressive 4-3 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, Barcelona have all but won the La Liga title this season.

Despite Hansi Flick’s fine work on the pitch, issues remain off it with the club not yet out of the woods regarding their financial issues with a €100m hole reported in their accounts last year.

As a result, Deco doesn’t expect much business to be done at the Camp Nou.

"If we can improve, that's always an option, but the key is to consolidate what we have for the coming years," the Barcelona director told ESPN.

"Suddenly we feel quite dependent on Raphinha and Lamine. Maybe we need similar players, a solution for them (when they're not available)."