Barcelona coach Flick: What I see from Yamal is incredible; Kounde ready for Williams

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says they'll be ready for Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams this weekend.

Williams goes to Barca just days after the Blaugrana's sports chief Deco admitted he turned them down.

Flick said, "In his area we have an experienced player who will take care of him. Jules (Kounde) will do a great job in this regard.

"They are a very physically strong team, that runs a lot and is very well prepared. We hope to surpass them."

Flick also commented on what he hopes to see from Lamine Yamal.

He said, "In his case, he has only been training for two and a half weeks and what I see is incredible. He helps us a lot in possession and control.

"I hope that the mistakes of the first half against Valencia are not commented on and putting him in the right position can go very well for us."