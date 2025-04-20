Barcelona chief Deco lays out Szczesny plans

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona chief Deco is confident securing Wojciech Szczesny to a new deal.

The veteran Polish goalkeeper was coaxed out of retirement by Barca and signed to the end of the season.

Such has been Szczesny's impact that Barca are eager to secure him to a new 12-month contract.

Deco said, "We are very happy with him. It is very likely that he will stay next season.

"He is a very experienced goalkeeper. The fact that we brought him in was the kind of coincidence that can happen in football."

