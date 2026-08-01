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Szczesny speaks on his smoking: It’s an addiction that I’m not even willing to fight!

Szczesny speaks on his smoking: It’s an addiction that I’m not even willing to fight!
Szczesny speaks on his smoking: It’s an addiction that I’m not even willing to fight!ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Maciej Rogowski

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has spoken openly on his smoking addiction which he says he embraces.

Szczesny has become a fans' favourite at Barça since coming out of retirement to join the club in October 2024, sticking with the club who have put trust in the 36 year old. 

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The goalkeeper has regularly struggled with smoking throughout his career and supporters regularly chant "Szczesny fumador" (smoker Szczesny) during games. 

Back when he was at Arsenal in 2015, he was caught smoking in the showers and was banned for a number of games as he lost his place to David Ospina in the side. 

Speaking this week, the veteran shot stopper says smoking is something he is not trying to keep under control. 

"It might not seem the most professional thing in the world, but I am who I am. People know that I have one addiction that I cannot get rid of. 

"I would imagine that a lot of players have certain addictions, whether it’s nicotine or alcohol or gambling, I don’t know. But there’s one player who is quite open about it, and that’s me. And it’s an addiction that I’m not even willing to fight. I embrace it, and maybe it just feels authentic to people. 

"People don’t think I smoke because they saw a hidden photo of me from the paparazzi. I admitted to my addiction, and it’s an addiction that a lot of people in the world have. 

"People can probably relate to it. I don’t even think about recommending people to take up smoking. I think it’s a terrible thing and everybody should avoid it. It’s a weakness of mine, but I’m fine with that weakness." 

It is unusual for footballers in the modern game to speak so openly about the fact they smoke or drink but Szczesny is a major exception.

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Wojciech SzczesnyDavid OspinaBarcelonaArsenalPremier LeagueLaLiga

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