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Barcelona boss Flick warns players to maintain focus after perfect start to the campaign

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick on the touchline
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick on the touchlineREUTERS / Bruna Casas

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick warned his players on Saturday that any drop in focus could bring them crashing back down to earth after a spectacular start to the season.

The Spanish champions have won all five matches they have played across all competitions, scoring 22 goals and conceding just three, ahead of Sunday's visit to face Levante in LaLiga.

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"We know in football things can change very fast. I like that we are enjoying the situation (right now)," Flick told reporters.

"If we change something from this attitude we'll go in the wrong direction and this is what we don't want."

Barcelona's start to the LaLiga season
Barcelona's start to the LaLiga seasonFlashscore

Barcelona's attacking stars, including Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, have shone in recent weeks, netting five goals against Feyenoord in the Champions League, as well as against Rayo Vallecano, Valencia and Elche in the Spanish top flight.

"We're very happy we are playing on this level but we know that we have to show it in every game," Flick continued.

"We know we have huge quality but... we (also) have things we're doing that are important for us, when we keep the intensity high, we are focused and we are active."

Barcelona's main goal this season is to win the Champions League, which they last managed in 2015, but Flick said president Joan Laporta was also keen on claiming a third straight LaLiga title.

"I spoke with the fans, with the people in Barcelona, this year we have to win the Champions League and of course this is a dream for us, this is our objective to win this," added Flick.

"The president also said that LaLiga is also important, and to win LaLiga three times in a row, it would be amazing."

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