Tribal Football
Most Read
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Wolves boss Pereira explains plan for Chelsea; Lemina selection
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool

Barcelona attacker Torres rejects AC Milan rumours

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona attacker Torres rejects AC Milan rumours
Barcelona attacker Torres rejects AC Milan rumoursLaLiga
Ferran Torres has pledged his commitment to Barcelona.

The attacker is being linked with AC Milan this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But ahead of their Champions League clash with Benfica, Torres said: "I could say that I have learned a lot, with ups and downs. I have had some great moments and some not so great ones.

"It's been a very nice time and I have a lot of confidence in the club. The future? It will be here, playing here and winning many titles with Barcelona.

"I've recovered very well physically after minor injuries. The manager gives me confidence and I try to help."

He added, "It's true that in recent years we haven't had the desired results in the Champions League and this year one of the main motivations was to turn that around.

"In La Liga we haven't played as well as we should have, we've dropped points that could penalise us in the future. But we have to focus on what's in our hands and get as many points as possible."

Mentions
LaLigaTorres FerranBarcelonaAC MilanFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona prepare offer for Liverpool attacker Diaz
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Rashford, Dwaine & Man Utd: How the No10's escape route has just dropped in his lap