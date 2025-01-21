Barcelona attacker Torres rejects AC Milan rumours

Ferran Torres has pledged his commitment to Barcelona.

The attacker is being linked with AC Milan this week.

But ahead of their Champions League clash with Benfica, Torres said: "I could say that I have learned a lot, with ups and downs. I have had some great moments and some not so great ones.

"It's been a very nice time and I have a lot of confidence in the club. The future? It will be here, playing here and winning many titles with Barcelona.

"I've recovered very well physically after minor injuries. The manager gives me confidence and I try to help."

He added, "It's true that in recent years we haven't had the desired results in the Champions League and this year one of the main motivations was to turn that around.

"In La Liga we haven't played as well as we should have, we've dropped points that could penalise us in the future. But we have to focus on what's in our hands and get as many points as possible."