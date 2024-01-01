Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain star
Sterling could join Premier League rivals in SHOCK move
Man Utd starlet set for Burnley medical in huge career move

Barcelona approach RB Leipzig for Simakan

Barcelona approach RB Leipzig for Simakan
Barcelona approach RB Leipzig for Simaken
Barcelona approach RB Leipzig for SimakenLaLiga
Barcelona are making a move for RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

The Frenchman has previously been linked with Atlético Madrid and Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Foot Mercato says Barcelona have now made an enquiry for Simakan - who is tied to RB Leipzig until the summer of 2027.

Barcelona appreciate Simakan as he can play both at centre-back and right-back.

The player has a buy-out clause in his contract that stands at €50m.

Barca see Simaken as a replacement for wantaway veteran Inigo Martinez, who is wanted by Al Ittihad.

Mentions
LaLigaSimakan MohamedMartinez InigoBarcelonaRB LeipzigAl IttihadBundesligaSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa go for Barcelona winger Raphinha in LaLiga transfer merry-go-round
Barcelona to make second offer for RB Leipzig attacker Olmo
CLOSER? Barcelona and RB Leipzig reach 'verbal agreement' for Olmo