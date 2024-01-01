Barcelona approach RB Leipzig for Simakan

Barcelona are making a move for RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

The Frenchman has previously been linked with Atlético Madrid and Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

Foot Mercato says Barcelona have now made an enquiry for Simakan - who is tied to RB Leipzig until the summer of 2027.

Barcelona appreciate Simakan as he can play both at centre-back and right-back.

The player has a buy-out clause in his contract that stands at €50m.

Barca see Simaken as a replacement for wantaway veteran Inigo Martinez, who is wanted by Al Ittihad.