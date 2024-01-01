Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made

Barcelona and Ajax great Neeskens passes away

Barcelona and Ajax great Neeskens passes away
Barcelona and Ajax great Neeskens passes awayTribalfootball
Johan Neeskens has passed away in his home country of Holland at the age of 73.

He was an idol of Ajax and Barcelona, ​​as well as the Dutch national team, with whom he scored in the 1974 World Cup final.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Neeskens played for Barça from 1974 to 1979. He scored 35 goals in 140 games. He won the Copa del Rey in 1978 and the Cup Winners' Cup in 1979.

Neeskens' last public appearance were at the KNVB World Coaches in Algeria, where he began to feel unwell.

Neeskens played 49 international matches for the Oranje.

Mentions
LaLigaBarcelonaAjaxNeeskens JohanEredivisie
Related Articles
Real Madrid ready to challenge Arsenal for Ajax defender Hato
Barcelona coach Flick delighted with Lewandowski after Alaves hat-trick
Girona midfielder Van de Beek: Was Ajax return an option?