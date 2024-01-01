Barcelona and Ajax great Neeskens passes away

Johan Neeskens has passed away in his home country of Holland at the age of 73.

He was an idol of Ajax and Barcelona, ​​as well as the Dutch national team, with whom he scored in the 1974 World Cup final.

Advertisement Advertisement

Neeskens played for Barça from 1974 to 1979. He scored 35 goals in 140 games. He won the Copa del Rey in 1978 and the Cup Winners' Cup in 1979.

Neeskens' last public appearance were at the KNVB World Coaches in Algeria, where he began to feel unwell.

Neeskens played 49 international matches for the Oranje.