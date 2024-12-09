Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid's 2-goal Griezmann: Subs changed game against Sevilla

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid's 2-goal Griezmann: Subs changed game against Sevilla
Atletico Madrid's 2-goal Griezmann: Subs changed game against SevillaLaLiga
Atletico Madrid's two-goal Antoine Griezmann made an appeal to the fans after their 4-3 win against Sevilla.

Atletico staged a superb fight-back, with Griezmann scoring the winner in injury-time.

He said afterwards:  "We had a hard time entering the game. We gave them two goals. We lacked the support of those behind the goal, we miss them. In the end we were able to fight back ...  

"Every time teammates enter in the 60th minute they change the game. That is the way to go "

On their LaLiga chances, he added: "We will try to win everything, there will be difficult moments but we will continue fighting"

 

