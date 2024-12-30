Atletico Madrid president Cerezo: We're in best time of club's history

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo feels they're experiencing the best period in the club's history.

Atletico spent Christmas sitting top of the LaLiga table.

Cerezo said, “I think it has been a good year and there are reasons to be happy and happy. We have reached the end of the year in first place in La Liga, which seemed very difficult very recently. Now it has been seen that we are capable of anything.

“I think that, if we look at the last 15 years as a whole, we are in the best moment in the history of Atletico Madrid. We’ve won La Liga, we’ve reached two Champions League finals… but we have also grown a lot and we are getting bigger and bigger in many aspects.

"I think that, for all these reasons, we are in the best moment in the club’s history.”