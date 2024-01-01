Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Atletico Madrid midfielder Vermeeren: Belgium call was a surprise

Atletico Madrid midfielder Vermeeren: Belgium call was a surprise
Atletico Madrid midfielder Vermeeren: Belgium call was a surprise
Atletico Madrid midfielder Vermeeren: Belgium call was a surpriseLaLiga
Atletico Madrid midfielder Arthur Vermeeren admits his Belgium call-up for the Euros was a surprise.

A January arrival, Vermeeren struggled for minutes in his first six months in Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said,  "I was a bit surprised. My selection was in doubt because I didn't play much at club level.

"But the coach expressed his confidence in me and explained to me that it didn't change my situation.

"Receiving so much confidence from the national team and representing my country in a major international tournament gives me a lot of confidence as a young player."

Vermeeren added,  "I am very happy to be here. I try to learn as much as possible and help the team."

Mentions
LaLigaVermeeren ArthurAtl. MadridEuro
Related Articles
Al-Rayyan striker Rodrigo rejects criticism of Spain captain Morata
Vermeeren confident making it at Atletico Madrid
Euros record breaker Yamal happy with Spain win