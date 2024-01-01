Atletico Madrid midfielder Vermeeren: Belgium call was a surprise

Atletico Madrid midfielder Arthur Vermeeren admits his Belgium call-up for the Euros was a surprise.

A January arrival, Vermeeren struggled for minutes in his first six months in Spain.

He said, "I was a bit surprised. My selection was in doubt because I didn't play much at club level.

"But the coach expressed his confidence in me and explained to me that it didn't change my situation.

"Receiving so much confidence from the national team and representing my country in a major international tournament gives me a lot of confidence as a young player."

Vermeeren added, "I am very happy to be here. I try to learn as much as possible and help the team."