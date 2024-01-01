Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Man Utd chiefs determined to reach Ugarte deal with PSG

Atletico Madrid midfielder Llorente: When you concede two goals...

Atletico Madrid midfielder Llorente: When you concede two goals...
Atletico Madrid midfielder Llorente: When you concede two goals...
Atletico Madrid midfielder Llorente: When you concede two goals...LaLiga
Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente admits there was frustration after their 2-2 draw with Villarreal.

Llorente scored on Monday night, though lamented Atletico's defending afterwards.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: "There are positive things and things to improve, we conceded goals very quickly, we got the tie and they scored the second very quickly. These are things that cannot happen. But we knew how to level twice. The signings have to adapt. 

"It is a sport of success and error, sometimes you fail and other times you succeed, it happens to all of us. These are things that can be improved.

"Happy to play again, to compete, which is what we like. In a beautiful stadium, with a very difficult opponent. A game that serves to gain rhythm, so that the new teammates adapt, who are going to be very important for us. To correct the things that we have had some things... to continue training. 

"(But) when you concede two goals it is very difficult to turn the game around."

Mentions
LaLigaLlorente MarcosAtl. MadridVillarreal
Related Articles
UNCOVERED: How LaLiga's academy system led to Euros glory for Spain
Bournemouth, Bayer Leverkusen step in as Chelsea drop Omorodion talks
Atletico Madrid option emerges for Barcelona defender Lenglet