Atletico Madrid midfielder Barrios: I'm happier now; Koke my role-model

Pablo Barrios admits he's feeling better about his football at Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder has forced his way back into the starting XI in recent games.

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen, Barrios said: "I'm very happy because I've finally been able to play a series of games. All the players enjoy themselves on the pitch and I have to continue as I have been doing, bringing out the best in myself to help.

"The other day (in defeat to Leganes) I had a very clear chance. I also had clear chances in the games before Christmas. I know I have to work on that, to have more confidence when it comes to shooting at goal."

On Koke stating he is the most likely to replace him in Atletico's midfield, Barrios also stated: "They have all helped me, but the one I have looked up to the most is Koke, he has been my role model.

"I am proud that the captain says that about me, I hope to enjoy many more games with him."