Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Oblak on being LaLiga leaders: Still long way to go

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak says they must keep their feet on the ground as they sit top of the LaLiga table.

Victory at Barcelona on Sunday will see Atletico spend Christmas as LaLiga leaders.

But Oblak warns: "The League is very long. This match is not crucial. There are three points and there is still a lot at stake. It was important to win but there are two very big teams so we have to take it game by game.

"A month and a half ago we were very far away. Hopefully we can stay in this zone and not go down."

He added, "Since I've been here I've never won here. We've finally done it. A difficult match but three points. Let's continue in this vein."