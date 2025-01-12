Atletico Madrid coach Simeone upset over Barcelona's registration success

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits he's upset over Barcelona's registration success.

Barca, after multiple appeals, have managed to secure the short-term registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

Advertisement Advertisement

In reaction, Simeone said: "It's better that I keep quiet, that's all.

"Our club, like all members of La Liga until this resolution, has respected the rules of economic control and will continue to respect them.

"Indeed, in order to be competitive at the level we have reached in recent years, we have decided to proceed with various capital increases, despite the enormous effort that this implies."