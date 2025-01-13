Atletico Madrid coach Simeone praises character shown for win against Osasuna

Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was delighted with the character they showed for victory over Osasuna on Sunday.

The 1-0 win, thanks to Julian Alvarez's goal, sees Atletico top of the LaLiga table at the halfway point of the season.

Simeone later said: "I see that the team works well and we are enjoying the path we are traveling. In life you have to enjoy the roads and not get away from game to game. From there we must continue improving because we can do it.

"The players have done a great job in the past two and a half months. There is a great collective work both those who start and those who enter in the second half. The team is very humble and knows how to suffer.

"You know that we are going to go through moments of difficulty before any rival and we try to get closer to the situations that lead us to win the matches."

On the winning goal, Simeone added, "We came quite a few games ago talking about giving it the importance of the stopped ball. In the 2014 LaLiga it was decisive. It generated the possibility of taking games forward when they are not easy. Today went well. The plays that were made in the first half generated danger." 

