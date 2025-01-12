Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo
Zirkzee meets with Man Utd management to explain personal plans
Man Utd boss Amorim warns Mainoo on contract demands: You're not the finished product

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Berta and I didn't always agree

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Berta and I didn't always agree
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Berta and I didn't always agreeLaLiga
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits he didn't always get along with Andrea Berta.

The former Atletico technical director has now left the club after over 11 years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ahead of facing Osasuna today, Simeone was asked about working with the Italian.

He said,  "I can't give a judgement on what the club decides.

"I'm grateful for the work Andrea has done with us, we had a very healthy relationship, without agreeing on some things as happens, but looking for the best for Atlético.

"He gave everything he could to Atlético, I thank him for this time and I wish him the best."

Mentions
LaLigaSimeone DiegoAtl. MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Palace's Mitchell wanted by several clubs including Atletico Madrid
Man Utd, Newcastle in PSG contact for Lee
Dario Felman column: Atletico Madrid can win LaLiga; Real Madrid lack respect; Corberan at Valencia?