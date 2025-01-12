Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Berta and I didn't always agree

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits he didn't always get along with Andrea Berta.

The former Atletico technical director has now left the club after over 11 years.

Ahead of facing Osasuna today, Simeone was asked about working with the Italian.

He said, "I can't give a judgement on what the club decides.

"I'm grateful for the work Andrea has done with us, we had a very healthy relationship, without agreeing on some things as happens, but looking for the best for Atlético.

"He gave everything he could to Atlético, I thank him for this time and I wish him the best."