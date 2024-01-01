Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Alvarez can make history here

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is delighted with what he's seen from Julian Alvarez so far this season.

Simeone has been happy with how Alvarez has settled since his summer arrival from Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told ESPN: "Julián Álvarez is one of the players who has made me the happiest with his arrival since I've been at the club.

"When we had the opportunity to count on him, we all did a great job to bring him in and make him understand that it's not just a step in his career.

"He has energy, football, work, humility... We are hoping to be able to help him and his teammates, so that he can do everything he can. There is a history that he can create in the club.

"His potential is behind the '9'. He feels more comfortable in the middle, participating more in the game: The other day, in the classic against Real Madrid, he started on the left and I told him it was a different game, because of the characteristics of the rival, but he is not ready to do that every game."