Aston Villa are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation of Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick.

The now 20-year-old signed for Real Madrid for a reported €72 million, including add-ons, back in the summer of 2024.

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Endrick’s move to the Spanish capital hasn’t quite gone to plan, however. With regular game time at a premium, he was shipped out on loan to Lyon for the second half of last season.

Reports in Spain have now suggested that he would be open to leaving once again as he seeks a regular starting spot.

According to journalist John Townley, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the situation and have emerged as a genuine option for Endrick.

Villa are looking to add more attacking options going into a hectic season following Morgan Rogers’ move to Chelsea along with Leon Bailey and Evann Guessand’s likely exits.