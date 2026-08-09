Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Aston Villa monitoring Endrick's situation at Real Madrid

Aston Villa monitoring Endrick's situation at Real Madrid
Aston Villa monitoring Endrick's situation at Real MadridČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Aston Villa are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation of Real Madrid wonderkid Endrick.

The now 20-year-old signed for Real Madrid for a reported €72 million, including add-ons, back in the summer of 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Endrick’s move to the Spanish capital hasn’t quite gone to plan, however. With regular game time at a premium, he was shipped out on loan to Lyon for the second half of last season.

Reports in Spain have now suggested that he would be open to leaving once again as he seeks a regular starting spot.

According to journalist John Townley, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the situation and have emerged as a genuine option for Endrick.

Villa are looking to add more attacking options going into a hectic season following Morgan Rogers’ move to Chelsea along with Leon Bailey and Evann Guessand’s likely exits.

Mentions
EndrickAston VillaReal MadridPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball transfers