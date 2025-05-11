Hat-trick hero Mbappe eclipses Zamorano’s Real Madrid record

Kylian Mbappe set a new Real Madrid goals record with his hat-trick in their 4-3 defeat to Barcelona on Sunday evening.

Although the France international couldn't prevent his team from falling to the Blaugrana at Camp Nou, he managed to surpass a 32-year-old record set by football great Ivan Luis Zamorano.

Having scored 39 goals in 53 appearances for Real Madrid this season across all competitions, Mbappe has surpassed the Chilean's debut-season record of 37 goals in 45 matches.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has been pivotal for Carlo Ancelotti’s team in the 2024-25 season, despite the club's failure to secure LaLiga, the Champions League, and the Copa del Rey.