Athletic Bilbao hit by Simon injury: 'He'll be out for months'

Athletic Bilbao have announced Unai Simon is facing months out due to a wrist injury.

The Spain goalkeeper is set to undergo surgery this week.

Athletic medical chief Josean Lekue announced today: "This is an injury that has been going on for months and whose identification and progression we have been looking at throughout the season.

"We do not usually enter the period of injury loss, but it is an evolution of months."

Lekue then was asked about the exact period of absence.

“I can't specify it because it is not a question that depends only on us, It also depends on the surgical act itself . All surgeons know what they are going to do in all operations, but in almost all of them they introduce nuances of what the surgical act itself can advise. We are in a range wide enough to not specify more than the period of months.”