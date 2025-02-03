Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde pleased with Real Betis draw

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde was left pleased after their 2-2 draw at Real Betis.

Isco and Romain Perraud struck for the hosts, with Athletic earning the point through goals from Aitor Paredes and Oihan Sancet.

"When you're the team that goes behind and then draws it feels better," Valverde said afterwards. "We bounced back well got a point which feels good given the intense week we've had."

The gaffer was particularly happy with how Athletic got their goals, saying attacking set-pieces was a part of the game where "we are improving".

He added: "We didn't give up and we fought back at a difficult ground and against a team that's tough to beat. Regardless of the result, we have the team we have.

"It's a guarantee that whoever plays will give their all."