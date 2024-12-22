Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde happy signing off for '24 with win at Osasuna

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde was left delighted after their 2-1 win at Osasuna.

Gorka Guruzeta and Alex Berenguer struck for the visitors, with Valverde being left pleased to sign off for the year with the win.

Advertisement Advertisement

The match:

"We are delighted to end the year well. It was a game in which we had to fight hard. We struggled, but we also had chances. This game means a lot to us because we know how difficult it is to win in Pamplona."

Possible penalty and goal for Osasuna:

“Here everyone looks at things in their own direction. It was really a foul that the referee let continue and the other one, well, you play away from home and that's it. It wasn't a foul by Nico, not even a foul. We went from having a possible goal from a penalty to two fouls that ended up in a goal for Osasuna.”

The team's resources:

“We have a large squad and that is clear. Berenguer can start and has come off the bench. We are all very committed and we know very well what we are playing for. The spirit is moving forward and drives us forward.”

Champions League objective:

“Our objective is the same as we had, which is to be able to combine the three competitions we have and try to go far. We want to be able to manage these competitions, but we still have the winter ahead of us. We will rest for a while and then we will have to get back on track.”

The 1-2 in direct play:

“Goals sometimes come unexpectedly. Sometimes like this and other times after a great play, that's why football is what it is. You always have to look for them in any way you can.”

2024 review:

“How could it be! It has been an extraordinary year in every sense. We finished fifth in the League and we have been Cup winners. And now we are at the top of the Cup and in Europe. We would like to extend it a little longer, of course.”

The next break:

“When you win you always have the drive to play because you feel like everything is going your way, but it's good that we take a break because we've been going through a lot and I don't think there will be much more rest. I've given them one more day of rest because of the victory.”

The goalkeeping plan:

“We are incredibly lucky to have the goalkeepers we have. We are interested in both Unai and Julen competing.”

Guruzeta's first half:

“He is a striker who relates well to the goal, but he relates a lot to the game and to work. He has been taking his place and this year he continues in that good dynamic and we are happy with him.”