Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde frustrated after Atletico Madrid defeat

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde was left frustrated after their 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

Atletico won 1-0 thanks to Julian Alvarez's strike.

Advertisement Advertisement

Valverde said afterwards: "We had our chances, we could have taken the lead and in the end we came very close to getting an equaliser.

"Atletico punish any mistake you make. Our defence was solid, but when they caught us with a bit of space they scored the goal.

"The shots against the woodwork cost us, but we played a good game. We pushed for the win but luck wasn't on our side. I'm satisfied with the team and we must keep going.

"Every time you don't get three points it's a lost opportunity, but what can we do, we'll try again in the next game."