Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde explains supersub role for Nico in LaLiga opener

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde explained holding back Nico Williams for last night's LaLiga opener against Getafe.

Williams started from the bench for the 1-1 draw.

Valverde later said: “I didn’t want him to play too much as a precaution.

"We have to give credit to Getafe, who are a difficult team to pass and complicated. Last year we won there 0-2, but at San Mames we didn’t manage to win.

"The low pace of play is something that they handle well and play with a type of thing that makes them a little ugly, but it is a team that plays well and is continuous."

