Ancelotti: Real Madrid poor from first minute to last

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits they were poor in their Supercopa final defeat to Barcelona.

Real were thumped 5-2 in Jeddah, despite Barca having goalkeeper Wojcieh Szczesny sent off on 55 minutes.

Afterwards, Ancelotti conceded they were disappointing on the night.

The match:

"We have to look at the reality and that is that we did not defend well in the opposition half or with the low block. They scored goals very easily and we didn't work well either collectively or individually because we lost a lot of duels. We are sad and disappointed and we’ll take that sadness home with us. That's football."

Performance:

“The game was not good from the first minute to the last. With an extra man, we were not able to find solutions. I'm sad about the game as a whole. I can't take anything away from it except Mbappé's performance, who scored a great goal in a good move. We have to forget about the rest and look forward."

Szczesny's sending off:

“When he was sent off I thought we could try to stage a fightback. I didn't think about anything else. We have to defend well to win this game. We defended badly and Barcelona deserved to win. They defended better than us."

Individual mistakes:

“I'm not going to name anyone. It was a collective problem. We didn't defend well at the back or in the middle of the pitch. The team wasn't compact and we have to get back to defending better."