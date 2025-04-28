ANALYSIS: The LaLiga race for Euro places - 8 tickets up for grabs

The European race in LALIGA EA SPORTS is absolutely fascinating this season, with so many teams involved and with eight European tickets confirmed, thanks to Spanish clubs’ performance in UEFA competitions this season.

Here, we analyse each club jostling for position in this European race, from fourth-placed Athletic Club down to 11th-placed Rayo Vallecano.

Athletic Club (4th, 60 points)

At one point earlier in the season, it looked like Athletic Club could even enter the LALIGA EA SPORTS title race. Now, though, their focus is on holding on to fourth place, with the Basques seeking their first top-four finish in over a decade. That would bring with it a return to the Champions League, as would finishing fifth. Plus, supporters in Bilbao also know that Champions League football could be secured by winning the Europa League, with this year’s final being held in the Basque city.

Remaining fixtures: Real Sociedad (A), Deportivo Alavés (H), Getafe CF (A), Valencia CF (A), FC Barcelona (H)

Villarreal push for the Champions League LaLiga

Villarreal CF (5th, 55 points)

Villarreal CF defeated RCD Espanyol 1-0 last Sunday, in a match that had been rescheduled from earlier in the season. Those three points allowed the team from Castellón to overtake Real Betis and to recover fifth place, the final Champions League spot. Marcelino has led El Submarino Amarillo to Champions League qualification once before, during his previous stint at the club, and will hope to do so once again.

Remaining fixtures: CA Osasuna (H), Girona FC (A), CD Leganés (H), FC Barcelona (A), Sevilla FC (H)

Real Betis (5th, 54 points)

The battle for fifth place is fascinating and there is a major prize at stake, since it has been confirmed that fifth place in LALIGA EA SPORTS this season brings with it entry to next year’s Champions League. It is currently occupied by Real Betis, who have been one of the very best teams in LALIGA EA SPORTS since the start of 2025, thanks to the return of Isco from injury and the winter signings of Antony and Cucho Hernández.

Remaining fixtures: RCD Espanyol (A), CA Osasuna (H), Rayo Vallecano (A), Atlético de Madrid (A), Valencia CF (H)

Celta Vigo away form key to Euro chance LaLiga

RC Celta (7th, 46 points)

In recent years, RC Celta were usually involved in the relegation battle at this stage of the season. It’s a very different situation this campaign, though, with coach Claudio Giráldez having done a terrific job so far. RC Celta boast the fifth-best home record in the division, but they might need to start winning on the road too if they’re to finish the season in a European spot.

Remaining fixtures: Real Madrid (A), Sevilla FC (H), Real Sociedad (A), Rayo Vallecano (H), Getafe CF (A)

CA Osasuna (8th, 44 points)

Having achieved three wins in a row, CA Osasuna have climbed up the table in recent weeks and are now a serious contender to qualify for Europe as well. In his first season in the dugout, new coach Vicente Moreno has done an excellent job and the team is winning matches, led by striker Ante Budimir, who is the third-top scorer in the entire division. Currently eighth, CA Osasuna hold the final European spot.

Remaining fixtures: Villarreal CF (A), Real Betis (A), Atlético de Madrid (H), RCD Espanyol (H), Deportivo Alavés (A)

Mallorca cannot be counted out in Euro race LaLiga

RCD Mallorca (9th, 44 points)

When RCD Mallorca signed Jagoba Arrasate as their new coach last summer, the hope was that he would take the island club to the next level. And, that might mean taking Los Bermellones to Europe. Arrasate recently led CA Osasuna back into Europe after a long absence and he hopes to do the same for RCD Mallorca, who haven’t played on the continent since 2003/04.

Remaining fixtures: Girona FC (A), Real Valladolid (H), Real Madrid (A), Getafe CF (H), Rayo Vallecano (A)

Real Sociedad (10th, 42 points)

Real Sociedad have qualified for Europe in each of the past five seasons, but they’re at risk of missing out this time around. Having been inconsistent all season and having suffered 15 losses already, the fourth-most in the division, La Real will need a strong end to the season if they’re to qualify for Europe once again.

Remaining fixtures: Athletic Club (H), Atlético de Madrid (A), RC Celta (H), Girona FC (H), Real Madrid (A)

Rayo Vallecano (11th, 41 points)

Fans of Rayo Vallecano have dreamed of European qualification on occasion over the past few seasons, and they still have a chance. However, they capital city club have secured just one victory from the past 10 LALIGA EA SPORTS matchdays, and they’ve scored just eight goals in that run. They’ll need goals if they are to move up the table.

Remaining fixtures: Getafe CF (H), UD Las Palmas (A), Real Betis (H), RC Celta (A), RCD Mallorca (H)